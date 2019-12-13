Hundreds of parking spaces scrapped for renovations of ‘dilapidated’ Brussels avenue

More than a hundred parking spaces will be scrapped from a long avenue cutting through the south of Brussels, set to undergo renovations to improve its “dilapidated” state.

Works will be carried out on a portion of the Chaussée d’Alsemberg in order to balance out the different transport usages on the avenue, which sees heavy traffic from vehicles, trams, cyclists and pedestrians.

The renovations will focus on the roughly 1.5 kilometres stretch that runs between the Globe and Coghen tramway stations of line 51, both of which will also be renovated.

As well as improving the safety of different road users, the improvements will also focus on increasing the pull of the commercial area in the avenue, currently in an advanced “dilapidated” state, with “many shortcomings,” according to Brussels Mobility.

A central objective of the renovations is to make the busy avenue, which cuts through the wealthy Brussels municipality of Uccle, safer for pedestrians by reducing the crossing distance between sidewalks.

But outfitting the slim avenue with wider sidewalks will mean that room will have to be taken elsewhere, with the plans foreseeing that 157 parking spaces will be scrapped, according to Bruzz.

Cyclists will also have to continue biking in the traffic, as the plans for a cycling lane separated from traffic are only included in the plans on the steepest portion of the avenue, according to Brussels Mobility’s website.

A round of public consultations on the works ended in October, and a date for the start of the renovations, which are expected to disrupt tram line 51, is yet to be announced.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times