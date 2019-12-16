 
Brussels Grand Place to host Manneken Pis' 400th birthday party
Monday, 16 December, 2019
    Brussels Grand Place to host Manneken Pis' 400th birthday party

    © Belga

    A music festival featuring world-renowned artistes will be held on 19 December at the Grand Place in Brussels to mark the 400th anniversary of the creation of Manneken Pis, the Brussels Major Events non-profit association announced on Monday.

    Participants will include Daddy K, an international performer who is celebrating his 30th anniversary as an artist, and DJ Manuals, alias Manu Vas Aalst, one of the revelations of the "Start to DJ" programme on the Dutch-language radio station MNM.

    The organisers and the City of Brussels decided to mark the 400th birthday of Manneken Pis, aka the "Little Peeing Man," by organizing many activities during the Winter Wonders festival, including the music festival on 19 December, which will be free of charge.

    The festivities will kick off with DJ Manuals at 7:30 PM on the Grand Place in Brussels, while Daddy K will follow from 8:00 to 9:00 PM. The Molenbeek artist will render current hits as well as all-time favourites.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

