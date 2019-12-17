 
Waiting times on Brussels metro lines 1 and 5 to drop from 2023
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 17 December, 2019
Latest News:
Pope Francis lifts pontifical secret in sex-abuse cases...
Warning issued for Belgian students taking medical stimulants...
Names chosen for Belgium’s official exoplanet and star...
Only a third of trains will run in...
Road collapse brings traffic to a halt in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 17 December 2019
    Pope Francis lifts pontifical secret in sex-abuse cases
    Warning issued for Belgian students taking medical stimulants
    Names chosen for Belgium’s official exoplanet and star
    Only a third of trains will run in Belgium on Thursday
    Road collapse brings traffic to a halt in southern Brussels
    Waiting times on Brussels metro lines 1 and 5 to drop from 2023
    Autoworld dedicates biennial exhibition to British car history
    Uber to ask its drivers for selfies to increase safety
    Brussels named European epicentre for contemporary art by The Washington Post
    EU condemns Turkey again while sticking to its position on the Kurdish administration in north-east Syria
    About 150 people protest against cohabitation status in front of Brussels Central Station
    Sultan’s leftovers to be given to Leuven’s less fortunate
    Johnson aims to rule out any extension of Brexit transition period
    Eurostar to expand services between Amsterdam and London
    Vlaams Belang member accused of racism after shouting incident in Chamber
    Over 650 knife fights took place in Belgium in 2018
    Trucker’s death on E40 highway leads to mounting traffic jams around Ghent
    The Sultan of Oman’s delegation has completely left Leuven
    Belgian performer to cycle to Congo dressed as King Leopold II to ‘ask forgiveness’
    Student association receives 2-month suspension after sexist lecture by famous plastic surgeon at UGhent
    View more

    Waiting times on Brussels metro lines 1 and 5 to drop from 2023

    Tuesday, 17 December 2019
    Schuman station on STIB/NMBS line 5. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    New trains will be put into service for STIB/NMBS’ metro lines 1 and 5, which will aim to increase service frequency to one train every two minutes from 2023.

    The introduction of new and more modern trains will see commuter’s waiting time cut by half a minute, thereby increasing service capacity by around a quarter, or to around 21,000 vehicles per direction and per hour to Bruzz.

    Elke Van den Brandt, Brussels’ mobility minister, said 22 new trains would be added to modernise the fleet used for the metro lines, which for a long stretch run parallelly to one another.

    Van den Brandt announced the plans for modernisation as a reply to a question during a parliamentary session, during which she also spoke of plans to fully automate metro line 3 by 2030, when the line is extended until the stop Bordet.

    While the new trains are expected to be put into circulation as of next year, the increased frequency is only slated for 2023, since it requires upgrading the signalisation infrastructure and building a new metro depot.

    Van den Brandt also said that the frequency on lines 2 and 6 would also be increased, going from a train every three minutes to one ever two minutes and a half, in changes set to implemented “in a few years’ time,” according to Bruzz.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job