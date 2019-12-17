Road collapse brings traffic to a halt in southern Brussels
Tuesday, 17 December 2019
A road collapsed in Uccle, with a hole of around one metre deep halting traffic. Credit: Google Street View
All vehicle traffic, including public transport buses, has been pulled from a street in the south of Brussels after a road collapsed on Tuesday morning.
A hole of around one metre deep by three meters long appeared after parts of the Chaussée d’Alsemberg, between Uccle’s Avenue de Floreal and Avenue de Messidor at around 10:15 AM, according to Brussels Mobility.
Mobility authorities said the roads between those avenues were closed down to all traffic, with Brussels’ public transport company STIB/NMBS announcing that buses were still not running in the afternoon, in a tweet posted at around 2:00 PM, but that trams ran normally.
Il n'y a pas de tbus (vu qu'il y a un effondrement) Il y a des agents STIB à globe altitude cent et Albert pour guider les voyageurs et de rapprocher des arrêts avec 37 et 43. ^lb