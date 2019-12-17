 
Road collapse brings traffic to a halt in southern Brussels
Tuesday, 17 December, 2019
    Road collapse brings traffic to a halt in southern Brussels

    Tuesday, 17 December 2019
    A road collapsed in Uccle, with a hole of around one metre deep halting traffic. Credit: Google Street View

    All vehicle traffic, including public transport buses, has been pulled from a street in the south of Brussels after a road collapsed on Tuesday morning.

    A hole of around one metre deep by three meters long appeared after parts of the Chaussée d’Alsemberg, between Uccle’s Avenue de Floreal and Avenue de Messidor at around 10:15 AM, according to Brussels Mobility.

    Mobility authorities said the roads between those avenues were closed down to all traffic, with Brussels’ public transport company STIB/NMBS announcing that buses were still not running in the afternoon, in a tweet posted at around 2:00 PM, but that trams ran normally.

    STIB staff was deployed on-site to guide commuters to alternative transport stations nearby (Globe, Altitute 100, Albert) according to a tweet by the company.

    The collapse is thought to be the result of water infiltrations, according to reports by BX1.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

