Extinction Rebellion files complaint against police for ‘illegally arresting’ them for Black Friday protest

The Extinction Rebellion environmental movement will file a complaint against the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone for “illegally arresting” 22 of its members during the preparations for a protest against Black Friday.

On Thursday 28 November, 22 members of Extinction Rebellion, a civil movement that uses civil disobedience to draw attention to global warming, were administratively arrested by the police. At the time, they were in full preparation of their protest against Black Friday the next day.

They wanted to put up posters in the windows of various shops in the Rue Neuve with a message aimed against ‘the insane promotion of overconsumption’.

However, before they could do that, they were arrested by the police for ‘disruption of public order and safety’, followed by identity checks. After being detained for 10 hours, the protestors were released.

The movement called the arrests “disproportionate” and even “illegal”, and will file a complaint on Thursday against the police and mayor Philippe Close, as head of the police, by extension.

The police did not want to comment, reports Bruzz.

