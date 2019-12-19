STIB will run for free after midnight on New Year’s Eve

The entire STIB network will be free from midnight, and the metro, tram and Noctis lines will be reinforced and extended. Credit: Wikipedia

The public transport company STIB will offer its reinforced and extended services on the entire network for free after midnight on New Year’s Eve, it announced.

500 drivers as well as additional security personnel, dispatching staff and other STIB employees will be working on New Year’s Eve to be able to transport the thousands of people expected to celebrate in Brussels.

All metro lines will be reinforced and run until 2:00 AM.

Starting from 8:00 PM, the metro will run every ten minutes on lines 1 and 5.

On line 6, a metro will run every five minutes from 8:00 to 11:30 PM, and every three minutes between 11:30 PM and 2:15 AM, so many people can easily travel to and from the Atomium, where the traditional fireworks will take place.

Line 2 (Simonis-Elisabeth) will also be extended and run, on line 6, to Heysel/Heizel.

All tram lines will be extended and run until 2:15 AM.

Starting from 8:00 PM, trams will run every ten minutes on lines 3, 4 and 7. Between the Centennial and Buyl stops on line 7, and between Stadium and Lemonnier on line 51, additional trams will be in service between 10:00 PM and 1:45 AM, to easily transport many people to the fireworks that will take place at the Heysel.

All Noctis night buses will be extended and run until 5:00 AM. The entire Noctis network will also be operated with articulated buses to provide more space and comfort.

For bus N18, buses will run every ten minutes between midnight and 2:20 AM, and every 20 minutes after that.

Bus lines N05, N06, N08 and N09 will provide buses every 15 minutes. Lines N04, N10 and N11 will run every 20 minutes, and N12, N13 and N16 every half hour.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times