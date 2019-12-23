 
Brussels’ first e-sport show puts amateurs Vs. pros 
Monday, 23 December, 2019
  Twitter
  Facebook
    Share article:
    Brussels’ first e-sport show puts amateurs Vs. pros 

    Monday, 23 December 2019
    Wikipedia

    E-sport enthusiasts have gathered at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels to meet, as well as play with, the professional French team Vitality during the first edition of “Be.Brussels Esport Show”.

    This is the first two-day event organized for Bruxellois players by the European Gaming Organization (EGO). An opportunity for local e-sport talents or fans to get acquainted with some professional virtual game players. 

    “Many people know e-sports, but do not imagine that there are professional players who are followed by millions of people and who fill whole stadiums. These open events are very important. Both young and old come to watch, or to play their favourite game,”EGO Project Manager Jeremy Goossens said.

    The event includes “meet-and-greet” and autograph sessions. Both amateurs and pros may play on a podium.

    E-sports are a form of sport competition using video games which have seen increasing popularity over recent years due to an increase in online multiplayer games – such as the massively popular Overwatch. Esports competitions often take the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players, individually or as teams.

    The Brussels Times

