‘Make Love, Not Kittens’ awareness campaign for cat neutering launched by Brussels Region

A new awareness campaign, “Make Love, Not Kittens”, has been launched to remind people that cat neutering is mandatory in the Brussels-Capital Region.

From 23 December 2019 to 5 January 2020, the campaign will be introduced on social media and the radio by the Brussels region. The communications department found its inspiration in the Flower Power movement, showing positive messages emphasising the benefits of neutering. “Sterilise your cat, and everything becomes Peace & Love.”

“If you know that a couple of cats can have eight kittens a year, which can reproduce themselves after a few months, we realise just how important it is to have cats neutered before the age of six months,” the communication department said. “If we let nature take its course, one couple can have up to 36 kittens in 16 months,” they added.

Sterilising house cats has been made mandatory in the Brussels-Capital Region a year ago, and is largely reimbursed through premiums, which go from €70 to €140.

People who do not have their cats sterilised risk fines between €50 and €62,500.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times