 
Africamuseum puts guide on non-active indefinitely after shocking statements
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 23 December, 2019
Latest News:
Africamuseum puts guide on non-active indefinitely after shocking...
‘Secret Santa’ surprises 7-year-old boy with €50 note...
Broken elevators in Brussels metro stations will now...
Privatise speed checks to catch drunk drivers, says...
Razor-blade wielding inmate attempts to murder Hainaut prison...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 23 December 2019
    Africamuseum puts guide on non-active indefinitely after shocking statements
    ‘Secret Santa’ surprises 7-year-old boy with €50 note
    Broken elevators in Brussels metro stations will now be shown on app
    Privatise speed checks to catch drunk drivers, says VIAS
    Razor-blade wielding inmate attempts to murder Hainaut prison director
    Won’t be home for Christmas
    ‘Make Love, Not Kittens’ awareness campaign for cat neutering launched by Brussels Region
    Joke about a ‘bombe’ evacuates Christmas market in Nice
    Brussels Airport is building its own private 5G network
    Massive police data breach in East Flanders prompts investigation
    Father of two children injured in Dison shooting will remain under arrest
    New drinking water directive goes beyond European Citizens’ Initiative
    Brussels’ first e-sport show puts amateurs Vs. pros 
    STIB unveils its Christmas 2019 metro station playlist
    King Philippe issued seven royal pardons in 2019
    Francophones ‘should not play with fire’ in the federal government, warns Theo Francken
    Hundreds of pigs loose on Flemish motorway after truck tips over
    Woman (20) dies after drink driving accident in West Flanders
    ‘Left to die’: Scout leaders brutally beat up by group of 15 people
    Police ask car owners to ‘choose their driver’ in new DUI awareness campaign
    View more

    Africamuseum puts guide on non-active indefinitely after shocking statements

    Monday, 23 December 2019
    The museum has concluded that the guide made a judgement error concerning his use of words. Credit: Belga

    A guide in the Africamuseum in Brussels has been put on non-active after making several shocking statements during a tour with a group of students.

    A group of Master’s students in History from the University of Antwerp were given a guided tour of the Afrikamuseum on Friday, but the accompanying professor stopped the tour after several disturbing statements made by the guide, that the professor described as “hallucinatory and offensive,” reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    “Lumumba was shot. Yeah, that’s how it goes there, those Africans are shooting there like we do here the carnival”, “We have to nuance the history in the Congo. The goal was not to exploit. My mother-in-law lived in Congo and she had a boy, who was allowed to eat at the table once a week,” said the guide, according to one of the participating students.

    “He wanted to challenge the group in terms of critical and historical awareness,” the museum responded on Friday, reports Bruzz.

    “The museum has concluded that the guide made a judgement error concerning his use of words. His imagery, examples and comparisons can clearly come across as inappropriate. It is, therefore, better that he be put on non-active indefinitely,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job