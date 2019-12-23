Africamuseum puts guide on non-active indefinitely after shocking statements

The museum has concluded that the guide made a judgement error concerning his use of words. Credit: Belga

A guide in the Africamuseum in Brussels has been put on non-active after making several shocking statements during a tour with a group of students.

A group of Master’s students in History from the University of Antwerp were given a guided tour of the Afrikamuseum on Friday, but the accompanying professor stopped the tour after several disturbing statements made by the guide, that the professor described as “hallucinatory and offensive,” reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

“Lumumba was shot. Yeah, that’s how it goes there, those Africans are shooting there like we do here the carnival”, “We have to nuance the history in the Congo. The goal was not to exploit. My mother-in-law lived in Congo and she had a boy, who was allowed to eat at the table once a week,” said the guide, according to one of the participating students.

“He wanted to challenge the group in terms of critical and historical awareness,” the museum responded on Friday, reports Bruzz.

“The museum has concluded that the guide made a judgement error concerning his use of words. His imagery, examples and comparisons can clearly come across as inappropriate. It is, therefore, better that he be put on non-active indefinitely,” he added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times