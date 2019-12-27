Where in Brussels are fireworks allowed on New Year’s Eve?

Not all municipalities are equally strict about applying that advice. Credit: Brussels/Facebook

Setting off fireworks is forbidden in the Brussels-Capital-Region, but many municipalities make exceptions during New Year’s Eve. This is an overview of what is, and is not, allowed in Brussels.

The Brussels Region does not have regulations that apply for all 19 municipalities, but instead, almost all of them have their own rules and exceptions.

The Brussels fire brigade has sent out a message asking the city’s inhabitants for mutual respect, after several incidents during New Year’s in recent years.

“There is always a good reason to celebrate. The Brussels fire brigade believes there is just as much reason to celebrate without fireworks. First of all, because it is forbidden in the Brussels Region. On private property too,” the fire brigade said in a statement.

However, not all municipalities are equally strict about applying that advice. This is what the legislation regarding fireworks on New Year’s Eve is in each municipality.

In the City of Brussels, private individuals are banned from setting off fireworks, but the city will organise a professional fireworks show at midnight at the Heysel stadium. People who disrespect the ban will be punished with a maximum fine of €250.

The municipalities of Anderlecht, Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, Forest, Ganshoren, Molenbeek and Schaerbeek have implemented a general ban on fireworks. Anyone who does not respect the ban will be fined.

In Molenbeek, the fines for not respecting have been increased from €140 to €350 as a part of the municipality’s safety plan after lots of nuisance complaints in previous years.

In the municipalities of Auderghem, Etterbeek, Jette, Koekelberg, Woluwe-Saint-Lambert and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, a ban for private individuals is in force. Disrespecting the ban can cost anywhere between €70 and €250, depending on the municipality and the amount of nuisance caused.

In Ixelles, Evere, Saint-Gilles, Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Ukkel and Watermael-Boitsfort, private individuals are only allowed to set off fireworks if they have asked for, and received, permission from the municipality or the mayor.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times