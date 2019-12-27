 
Where in Brussels are fireworks allowed on New Year’s Eve?
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 27 December, 2019
Latest News:
Where in Brussels are fireworks allowed on New...
Amount of sustainable biofuels added to petrol and...
Woman told to ‘get raped in Molenbeek’ after...
160,000 Belgian Allianz Partners clients affected by data...
Police launch search for elderly man arrested for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 27 December 2019
    Where in Brussels are fireworks allowed on New Year’s Eve?
    Amount of sustainable biofuels added to petrol and diesel set to increase
    Woman told to ‘get raped in Molenbeek’ after giving feminist TED Talk
    160,000 Belgian Allianz Partners clients affected by data theft
    Police launch search for elderly man arrested for killing terminally-ill wife
    Belgians under increasing attack from cybercriminals
    Russia formally contests global sports ban
    Gastro outbreak could hit Belgium
    Lewis Hamilton elected European Sportsperson of the Year
    Doctor consultations costs to increase in 2020
    Brussels looking for concession holder for seven summer bars
    Slowdown in Brussels’ population growth as it surpasses 1.2 million
    Will 2020 be the breakthrough year for electric vehicles?
    Flanders bans disposable cups at events
    Molenbeek residents find a 2 km red carpet placed on pavements
    China, Russia and Iran start joint naval military exercises
    Three jazz festivals to kick-start Brussels in January
    Pensioner shoots thieves during burglary, risks prosecution himself
    Rotterdam to scrap its low-emissions zone
    Separate centre for young victims of human trafficking to be opened in Flanders
    View more

    Where in Brussels are fireworks allowed on New Year’s Eve?

    Friday, 27 December 2019
    Not all municipalities are equally strict about applying that advice. Credit: Brussels/Facebook

    Setting off fireworks is forbidden in the Brussels-Capital-Region, but many municipalities make exceptions during New Year’s Eve. This is an overview of what is, and is not, allowed in Brussels.

    The Brussels Region does not have regulations that apply for all 19 municipalities, but instead, almost all of them have their own rules and exceptions.

    The Brussels fire brigade has sent out a message asking the city’s inhabitants for mutual respect, after several incidents during New Year’s in recent years.

    “There is always a good reason to celebrate. The Brussels fire brigade believes there is just as much reason to celebrate without fireworks. First of all, because it is forbidden in the Brussels Region. On private property too,” the fire brigade said in a statement.

    However, not all municipalities are equally strict about applying that advice. This is what the legislation regarding fireworks on New Year’s Eve is in each municipality.

    In the City of Brussels, private individuals are banned from setting off fireworks, but the city will organise a professional fireworks show at midnight at the Heysel stadium. People who disrespect the ban will be punished with a maximum fine of €250.

    The municipalities of Anderlecht, Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, Forest, Ganshoren, Molenbeek and Schaerbeek have implemented a general ban on fireworks. Anyone who does not respect the ban will be fined.

    In Molenbeek, the fines for not respecting have been increased from €140 to €350 as a part of the municipality’s safety plan after lots of nuisance complaints in previous years.

    In the municipalities of Auderghem, Etterbeek, Jette, Koekelberg, Woluwe-Saint-Lambert and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, a ban for private individuals is in force. Disrespecting the ban can cost anywhere between €70 and €250, depending on the municipality and the amount of nuisance caused.

    In Ixelles, Evere, Saint-Gilles, Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Ukkel and Watermael-Boitsfort, private individuals are only allowed to set off fireworks if they have asked for, and received, permission from the municipality or the mayor.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job