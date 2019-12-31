 
Brussels police zones will work jointly for the first time on New Year’s Eve
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 31 December, 2019
Latest News:
How to best protect indoor pets from the...
Brussels police zones will work jointly for the...
De Lijn staff strike continues until 3 January:...
Eden Hazard voted ‘Red Devil’ player of the...
Over 8,000 phishing emails sent out in a...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 31 December 2019
    How to best protect indoor pets from the fireworks on New Year’s Eve
    Brussels police zones will work jointly for the first time on New Year’s Eve
    De Lijn staff strike continues until 3 January: disruptions in Antwerp
    Eden Hazard voted ‘Red Devil’ player of the year third time in a row
    Over 8,000 phishing emails sent out in a single day impersonating Belgian post office
    Biodiversity in Flanders threatened
    Over a thousand Brussels motorists swapped their cars for a mobility premium in 2019
    Vloggers face backlash after breaking into Marc Dutroux’s abandoned home
    Half of all Zimbabweans risk starvation
    New Year’s Eve in Brussels: what is on and where
    ‘Businesses are too slow to act on climate change’
    2019 was Russia’s hottest year
    EU Parliament chauffeurs drive over a hundred near-empty vehicles to Strasbourg monthly
    Several banks will raise their fees in 2020
    Belgium’s first Jumbo stores exceed expectations
    Kidnapping attempt reported at Brussels’ winter market
    Air quality levels in Belgium improved again in 2019
    Two homosexual men attacked in Ghent
    European Green Deal: Good for Europe but will it save the planet?
    Brussels police to protect firefighters from ‘unacceptable’ aggressions on New Year’s Eve
    View more

    Brussels police zones will work jointly for the first time on New Year’s Eve

    Tuesday, 31 December 2019
    Police officers in their gear. Credit: © Belga

    All police zones in Brussels will work jointly on the evening of 31 December, marking the first time such collaboration will be put in place outside of major international events.

    The six police zones of Brussels will work under the general direction of the Brussels-Ixelles zone, Interior Minister Pieter De Crem said, citing significant disturbances during previous end-of-year celebrations.

    Last year, riots and looting plunged the municipality of Molenbeek into chaos and the Brussels fire department reporter instances of fires lit up intentionally to “lure them” into a place and attack them.

    Molenbeek authorities recently unveiled an anti-riot plan and implemented a ban on fireworks sales as well as other preventive measures in preparation for the last night of the year.

    De Crem said that the example of previous years had shown that the number of emergency and security personnel on the streets needed to increase, De Standaard reports.

    Related News:

     

    Joint cooperation by all six of the police zones of the capital is usually reserved for international events, such as NATO summits, during which a number of heads of state and their delegations descend on Brussels.

    The past visits of US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama have also seen the police zones work in cooperation.

    “Such cooperation is foreseen by law and is used for large-scale events that take place on the territory of several zones,” Oliver Slosse, spokesman with the Brussels-Ixelles police zone said.

    Slosse said that, through the night, a communication and coordination centre will help ensure all officers belonging to the different police zones can communicate in real time with each other and with the emergency services as well as with the federal police.

    During the evening, police officers will also be charged with escorting emergency workers and firefighters and ensuring their protection during any potential interventions.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job