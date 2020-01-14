 
Nearly 200 cyclists, pedestrians and scooter users charged by Brussels police in December
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020
    Nearly 200 cyclists, pedestrians and scooter users charged by Brussels police in December

    Tuesday, 14 January 2020
    The police intercepted dozens of cyclists, pedestrians and electric scooter users who were in violation of the traffic code. Credit: Belga

    In December 2019, 191 cyclists, pedestrians and scooter users were stopped by the traffic officers of the Montogomery police zone for violating the traffic code.

    The Montgomery police zone, which covers the Brussels’ municipalities of Etterbeek, Woluwe-Saint-Pierre and Woluwe-Saint-Lambert, conducted a campaign on ‘soft mobility’ during the last month of 2019, and intercepted dozens of cyclists, pedestrians and electric scooter users who were in violation of the traffic code, according to a post on the police zone’s Facebook page.

    The traffic officers stopped 124 cyclists, 58 pedestrians and 9 people on an electric scooter, with the most commonly observed infringement being “non-compliance with the traffic lights.”

    55 of the intercepted cyclists also had “non-compliant equipment”, which mostly means insufficient lighting.

    In January, the police zone will focus its campaign on the use of mobile phones behind the wheel, and pay extra attention to people not wearing a seatbelt. “Two behaviours which unfortunately cause a large number of casualties on our roads,” according to the police zone.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

     

     

     

