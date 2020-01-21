 
Inside the most expensive house in Brussels
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020
    Inside the most expensive house in Brussels

    Tuesday, 21 January 2020
    The 500 square metres of the villa "Guy", located in the Prince d'Orange district in the Brussels municipality of Uccle, is for sale. Credit: MDI

    The 500 square metres of the villa “Guy”, located in the Prince d’Orange district in the Brussels municipality of Uccle, is for sale for a selling price of €11 million, a record in the Belgian real estate sector.

    The villa has six bedrooms, four toilets and three bathrooms, a garage for two cars, a wine cellar, a billiard room and a terrace of 50 square metres.

    “We are in the Prince d’Orange district with a plot of land of nearly one hectare,” said Didier Mathieu, the manager of the MDI company, reports RTBF. “It is not the property itself that makes it so expensive, but the land. The house has its value and potential, but the real value is the constructible land and on which a project of construction for 11 luxury apartments will come,” he added.

    Credit: MDI

    Credit: MDI

    Credit: MDI

    Value per apartment: several hundred thousand euros. “A permit has already been issued. It simply has to be reintroduced,” Mathieu added.

    The property is not intended for private individuals, but for investors. “We already have contacts,” said Mathieu, who posted the ad a few days ago on several sales websites.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

