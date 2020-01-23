Graffiti artist beat up and left naked for tagging Brussels home

Two Brussels men have been arrested for attacking a graffiti artist after he tagged one of their parents’ home, beating him up and leaving him naked by a motorway.

After the graffiti artist tagged his name on the property, the two detainees went on a hunt to find him, eventually finding two other taggers and beating them up until they gave up a name.

When the two men, reportedly from the municipality of Etterbeek, found their victim, they dragged him into their car and beat him up, Bruzz reports.

After the assault, they stripped him off his clothes and dropped him off naked by the side of a motorway, throwing his clothes out of the car a little further down.

The two attackers, identified as Ilias Y. and Yassine T., have been arrested on charges of gang violence, degrading treatment and illegal privation of liberty, HLN reports.

Surveillance videos of the assault show that their victim was eventually able to hitch a ride after putting his clothes back on.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times