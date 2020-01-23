Jazz and rap dominate new artists announced for Couleur Cafe 2020

Four new artists will experience Belgian summer heat in the shaded park of Osseghem, Couleur Café organizers revealed on Thursday.

Little Simz and Kojey Radical will bring the diversity of British rap to the Atomium, while Brussels’s festivalgoers will be enveloped by the jazz music of Snarky Puppy and Jordan Rakei.

After Shaggy and Youssou N’Dour, who have already been announced, Little Simz will rock the Couleur Café scene with his British rap on Saturday, 27 June. Simbi Ajikawo had particularly seduced critics with his album “Grey Area” released in March 2019.

The Texans of Snarky Puppy will also be on Brussels’s stage on Saturday, where they will interpret a selection of their contemporary jazz sounds.

On Sunday, London rapper Kojey Radical will distil his groove alongside Elvis Romeo and Dub Inc.

A taste of soul music will be given by New Zealander Jordan Rakei, who closes the list of new names. With three albums behind him, the 27-year-old multi-instrumentalist singer will thrill the audience at Osseghem Park.

The 31st edition of Couleur Café will open on Friday, 26 June, and will close on Sunday 28 June.

The Brussels Times