 
Manneken Pis given its 1,040th costume
Sunday, 26 January, 2020
    Manneken Pis, the most visited statue in Brussels, celebrated its 400th birthday at the beginning of the year.

    On Saturday it received its 1,040th costume. Etterbeek mayor Vincent De Wolf dressed Manneken Pis in tribute to the gastromonic society of the ‘Brotherhood of Eggevoort en Etterbeek’, accompanied by members from the society.

    “Etterbeek was once made up of a group of hamlets interspersed by rivers and ponds and fishing was very important. The last remnant of this industry, Eggevoort tower, still dominates the centre of Léopold park, near Place Jourdan. So it’s logical that Manneken Pis would proudly wear the blue cape of the brotherhood, along with the white outfit lined with gold containing the brotherhood’s crest, the postcode 1040 and the commune’s dragonfly logo. Not forgetting the tin medal,” Etterbeek authorities explained. 

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times

