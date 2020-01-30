 
Record number of police officers working in City of Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 30 January, 2020
Latest News:
Record number of police officers working in City...
New Portuguese tax could affect thousands of Belgians...
Belgian tour operators to cancel all China trips...
Think tank calls for quota on nurses to...
Huawei lauds EU decision to allow it into...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 30 January 2020
    Record number of police officers working in City of Brussels
    New Portuguese tax could affect thousands of Belgians pensioners
    Belgian tour operators to cancel all China trips as coronavirus death toll rises
    Think tank calls for quota on nurses to make health care work
    Huawei lauds EU decision to allow it into bloc’s 5G roll-out as ‘fact-based’
    Europe approves 5G toolbox
    Elderly art thief (77) arrested smuggling €50,000 helmet into Belgium
    Brussels sees an increasing number of Dutch-speakers
    No consensus on stricter law stripping terrorist of Belgian nationality
    Hazard’s injury sidelines him for two more games
    High risk of flu epidemic hitting Brussels in February
    Antwerp restaurant named in ‘great tables of the world’ guide
    Belgian Pride 2020 will focus on mental and physical health
    Level-crossing accidents claimed 7 lives in 2019
    Brussels inmate mistakenly released from prison on Christmas Eve
    Mandatory 15-minute wait for an Uber in Flanders to be withdrawn
    Boeing announces first annual loss in over 20 years
    Officer who fatally shot Iraqi Kurdish toddler charged with involuntary manslaughter
    Trump’s peace plan: The end of the two-state solution?
    Theo Hayez: police run DNA tests on hairs from missing Belgian hiker’s cap
    View more

    Record number of police officers working in City of Brussels

    Thursday, 30 January 2020
    In 2019, 100 people were hired, bringing the total number of staff members to 2650. Credit: Belga

    The number of police officers in the Brussels Capital-Ixelles police zone has never been as high as in 2019.

    While the Brussels-Capital Ixelles police zone complained about a shortage of manpower several years ago, the biggest police zone in Belgium had a record number of staff members in 2019, according to a presentation of the police zone’s budget.

    In 2019, 100 people were hired, bringing the total number of staff members to 2650, a new record. 378 of those employees are civilians, the rest are all police officers.

    “The increase is due to budgetary choices we made,” said Brussels Mayor Philippe Close, reports Bruzz, “not to additional federal support,” he said, adding that another 100 officers will be added in 2020.

    This year, the zone’s ordinary budget will increase from €231 million to €234.7 million. The extraordinary budget, for investments, will also increase, going from €17.6 million to €19.6 million.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job