 
Brussels shisha bar sentenced to €8,000 fine for violating smoking laws
Wednesday, 05 February, 2020
    Brussels shisha bar sentenced to €8,000 fine for violating smoking laws

    Wednesday, 05 February 2020
    The owners have been sentenced in absentia to a €8,000 fine each. Credit: Pixabay

    The owners of a shisha bar in Diegem, in the Brussels Region, have been sentenced to a €8,000 fine for various violations of the smoking legislation.

    The owners have been sentenced in absentia to a €8,000 fine each, half of which suspended. The bar has now closed its doors, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    In cooperation with the FPS Public Health, Food Chain Safety and Environment, the police carried out stricter checks in shisha bars between December 2016 and July 2019.

    The Halle-Vilvoorde public prosecutor’s office brought four business and their managers before the court for various violations of the smoking legislation. The first verdict was on Wednesday, the others will be heard in March, reports Bruzz.

    In the ‘Bar Eden’ shisha bar in Diegem, the obligatory health warning on tobacco products was removed and the indoor smoking ban was not respected. The rules concerning the smoking room were not respected either. Additionally, the bar violated the advertising ban on social media.

    On the day of the inspection, the CO levels in the room were also found to be too high, after which the bar was closed by order of the mayor.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

