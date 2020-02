According to the preliminary autopsy report, there are no indications of a third party intervening in the man's death. Credit: Public domain (CC BY-SA 3.0)

There is no evidence of a third party concerning the lifeless body that was found floating in the pond of the gardens of Botanique in Brussels, last Friday.

The body was pulled from the pond, located in the westernmost end of the park, near the metro station Rogier, by the Brussels fire brigade.

The Brussels fire brigade was summoned last Friday by a passer-by who had seen the corpse floating on the surface of the pond. The fire brigade pulled the corpse from the water, and a judicial investigation was opened, reports La Capitale.

“According to the preliminary autopsy report, there are no indications of a third party intervening in the man’s death,” confirmed Willemien Baert, spokesperson for the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office, reports Bruzz.

