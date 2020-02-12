Zero-waste bio food kiosk opens in Brussels pedestrian zone

The new green, zero-waste food kiosk at Place de Brouckère, 'Fermerie', has officially been inaugurated. Credit: Fermerie/Instagram

The new green, zero-waste food kiosk at Place de Brouckère, ‘Fermerie’, has officially been inaugurated on Tuesday.

The food concept, offering a menu based on “naturbanisation”, which is seasonal fruit and vegetables of local city farmers in Brussels and the surrounding area, had been open to the public for some time, but was officially inaugurated by the Brussels’ Alderman for Economic Affairs, Fabian Mangain, on Tuesday.

The kiosk is part of a larger plan of the Brussels city council to support more smaller initiatives of this kind in the pedestrian zone, to offer an alternative to the large chains that have come to settle on the Boulevard Anspach in recent years.

“Our city promotes responsible consumption in this way, and the inhabitants of Brussels come back into contact with nature,” said Maingain.

Translation: “Fermerie has set up shop in the kiosk at Place de Brouckère. The City of Brussels wanted a zero-waste concept, a short circuit that promotes local producers. FERMERIE succeeded by offering us a tasty, varied and vegetarian diet.”

Fermerie’s menu offers “fresh and healthy vegetarian, international but locally supplied” dishes, and varies every week as the owners use unsold fruit and vegetables to work with. Everything is also available as takeaway, and follows the zero-waste principle.

Fermerie will remain at Place de Brouckère for at least a year, after which the owners and the city will evaluate and then decide if the kiosk will there for another two or three years.

The kiosk is open on weekdays from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times