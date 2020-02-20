Over €3 million in fines issued for violating Brussels’ LEZ

According to LEZ regulations, drivers can only be issued fines every three months, with the total number of fines issued each year capped at four, in a system aiming to give drivers sufficient time to “take the necessary measures to no longer use the banned vehicle.”
Since Brussels’ LEZ entered into force in 2018, many models of diesel and gas-powered vehicles have been banned, with a new round of vehicles banned after the regulations were updated at the start of the year.
Public transport companies have also been affected by the ban, with Flemish transporter De Lijn paying over €30,000 in fines in December.
After the LEZ regulations were tightened this year, authorities said they would hold off on issuing fines until April.