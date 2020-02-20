Bright Brussels festival shatters attendance records despite stormy weather

The largest crowds were recorded on Sunday, with 40,000 people come to admire the attractions on the closing day of the event, even as stormy weather blew some attractions off course.
For its latest edition, the festival took attendants through a 6-kilometre itinerary which extended from the Grand-Place to the Porte de Hal, passing through the lively Marolles and Sablon neighbourhoods as well as the Quartier Royal.
The festival’s success also had a positive impact on local businesses, particularly food and drink establishments downtown, as well as a 70% increase in public transport use, Le Soir reports.
The event also recorded a growing popularity with tourists, with the figures showing that out of the total number of attendants, 108,000 were tourists.