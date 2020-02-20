 
Ministers need car ‘with standing, not a Toyota’, says Ben Weyts
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 20 February, 2020
Latest News:
Higher home prices give first-time buyers pause...
Brussels Airport police begin go-slow on Friday morning...
European Budget : Charles Michel convinced progress is...
Coronavirus cost Air France-KLM up to €200 million...
Coolblue will open three stores in Brussels and...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 20 February 2020
    Higher home prices give first-time buyers pause
    Brussels Airport police begin go-slow on Friday morning
    European Budget : Charles Michel convinced progress is possible
    Coronavirus cost Air France-KLM up to €200 million
    Coolblue will open three stores in Brussels and Wallonia in 2020
    Storm risk: 1722 reactivated as 80 km/h winds hit Belgium
    Brussels lowers mandatory school starting age
    Ministers need car ‘with standing, not a Toyota’, says Ben Weyts
    European Commission earmarks €900 million for humanitarian aid
    In 20 seconds: why farmers are protesting today?
    Turkey scraps mandatory tourist visa for Belgians
    Belgium enters the Top Ten countries battling tobacco use
    Belgium’s Red Devils remain No.1 in FIFA rankings
    Israeli minister says Belgium should ban Aalst Carnival for ‘vitriolic’ antisemitism
    Property rush in 2019 brings €305 million into Flemish treasury
    Bright Brussels festival sees record attendance despite storms
    Storms Ciara and Dennis uprooted 500 trees in Brussels
    In Photos: Baltic farmers occupy Brussels
    Suspect in train stabbing incident arrested in France
    ZOO Planckendael asks public to choose name for bonobo baby
    View more

    Ministers need car ‘with standing, not a Toyota’, says Ben Weyts

    Thursday, 20 February 2020
    D'haese stated that the monthly leasing price of several ministerial cars is higher than the wages many Flemish people make. Credit: Belga

    During a discussion in the Flemish Parliament on Wednesday, Minister for Education Ben Weyts said that ministers need “a car with standing, not a Toyota.”

    According to Jos D’haese, the chairman of the far-left PVDA party, it is outrageous that the fleet of the nine ministers consists of 34 luxurious leased cars. D’haese submitted a parliamentary question to the Flemish Minister-President, Jan Jambon, but due to his absence, fellow party member and former Minister for Mobility Ben Weyts answered.

    D’haese stated that the monthly leasing price of close to €2,500 of several ministerial cars is higher than the wages many Flemish people make, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    “You are making us out to be freeloaders,” Weyts said, adding that D’haese should not distort the truth. “I agree that they are luxury cars, but I think that as a minister, when you are in touch with heads of government, heads of state, top CEOs, there must be some standing,” Weyts added (video).

    When asked if all of that “standing” was necessary, Weyts said that it was. “We could also come by bus or a Toyota Corollo (sic),” he said. “Your great inspirational example, the head of state in North Korea, even comes by train. Although it is his own train,” he added.

    Weyts remark garnered a lot of attention on Twitter.

    Translation of Tweet: “A Toyota or public transport are too little for Minister Weyts, because ‘As a minister you can have some standing’. Indeed, imagine yourself among the ‘common people’; you know, the people who vote for you at the elections.”

    Translation of Tweet: “In an almighty attempt to justify his expensive luxury limousine, minister Ben Weyts insults Toyota Belgium, which employs 1,200 people in our country. And then complaining about the image of Flanders abroad.”

    Translation of Tweet: “Ben Weyts was responsible for De Lijn for 5 years. During that time, our public transport got everything but ‘standing’.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job