‘Waffle War’ in Brussels: vendors fight over turf near Manneken Pis

Two waffle vendors in the vicinity of the Manneken Pis statue in the centre of Brussels are fighting over the possible lack of a license from one of the vendors.

The shops, Le Funambule and OG, mainly sell waffles to tourists. Le Funambule asked the Business Court to ban OG from selling waffles any longer as it does not have a permit to sell them, according to Le Funambule, with a €1,500 penalty for every day waffles are still being sold, reports L’Echo.

“OG had applied for a permit to sell waffles and fries, but the City had refused that permit,” said Vincent Letellier, the lawyer for Le Funambule, reports Bruzz. “OG appealed and the Region granted permission to sell fries, but no waffles. But what is OG selling? Waffles, not fries,” he added.

However, OG is not breaking the law and is waiting for a visit from a contractor for renovations to be able to sell fries, according to OG’s lawyer, Françoise Moreau, reports L’Echo.

The Court will have a verdict within one month, but asked both parties to consider mediation.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times