The Guardian highlights 10 of Brussels’ best music venues

The British newspaper The Guardian has listed what it considers to be the 10 best music venues in Brussels. Credit: Kmeron/Flickr CC

Ten music venues in the Brussels Region received attention from the international press, as the British newspaper The Guardian listed what it considers to be the best Brussels has to offer.

Not too long ago, the newspaper named the Brussels University district in Ixelles as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Europe, and now it highlighted ten of the best music venues in Brussels to an international audience.

The Belgian capital has it all music-wise, according to The Guardian, as it “swings to jazz, dance and the avant-garde, as well as pleasing rock fans, at multi-stage venues and intimate clubs.”

The first on the list is the Ancienne Belgique (AB), which is praised for its “superb” sound quality and attracting a variety of artists in different genres.

The other two venues in the top three are the Botanique, of which the smaller Rotonde space is “perfect for intimate gigs,” and the Bozar, with its multi-stage complex that “loves jazz, global and electronic music.”

The other venues that made the list were Flagey, Les Ateliers Claus, Théâtre Molière, the Roskam, The Music Village, Werkplaats Walker and the Bonnefooi.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times