 
The Guardian highlights 10 of Brussels’ best music venues
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 28 February, 2020
Latest News:
The Guardian highlights 10 of Brussels’ best music...
Worldline update: No cash withdrawals or electronic payments...
European Commission alarmed by growing racism in Europe...
Half of Brussels post offices have no Dutch-speaking...
Belgium orders face masks as it prepares for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 28 February 2020
    The Guardian highlights 10 of Brussels’ best music venues
    Worldline update: No cash withdrawals or electronic payments possible the night of March 1 to 2
    European Commission alarmed by growing racism in Europe
    Half of Brussels post offices have no Dutch-speaking staff
    Belgium orders face masks as it prepares for coronavirus spread
    Brussels Airlines scraps 30% of flights to Northern-Italy amid coronavirus fears
    Brussels Mobility brings in 3D scanners to study road surfaces
    Belgian supermarkets to sell more unpackaged fruit and vegetables
    Storms Ciara and Dennis gave a boost to wind energy production
    Brussels Airport passengers face hours of queueing amid work to rule action 
    Belgian universities aim to combat the ‘eternal student’
    Rainfall uncovers 50 shells and grenades near WWI Flemish battlefield
    Oil prices in free fall, lowest levels in more than a year
    First coronavirus confirmed in the Netherlands
    Rediscovering the Forgotten and Unknown Belgium
    Here’s what’s new in Belgium on March 1
    Coronavirus: EU’s strategy for containing the virus
    Green hydrogen plant in to be built in Zeebrugge by 2023
    Quarantines must be ‘proportionate’ and respect people’s rights, UN urges
    72% of people ‘concerned about travelling’ because of coronavirus
    View more

    The Guardian highlights 10 of Brussels’ best music venues

    Friday, 28 February 2020
    The British newspaper The Guardian has listed what it considers to be the 10 best music venues in Brussels. Credit: Kmeron/Flickr CC

    Ten music venues in the Brussels Region received attention from the international press, as the British newspaper The Guardian listed what it considers to be the best Brussels has to offer.

    Not too long ago, the newspaper named the Brussels University district in Ixelles as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Europe, and now it highlighted ten of the best music venues in Brussels to an international audience.

    The Belgian capital has it all music-wise, according to The Guardian, as it “swings to jazz, dance and the avant-garde, as well as pleasing rock fans, at multi-stage venues and intimate clubs.”

    The first on the list is the Ancienne Belgique (AB), which is praised for its “superb” sound quality and attracting a variety of artists in different genres.

    The other two venues in the top three are the Botanique, of which the smaller Rotonde space is “perfect for intimate gigs,” and the Bozar, with its multi-stage complex that “loves jazz, global and electronic music.”

    The other venues that made the list were Flagey, Les Ateliers Claus, Théâtre Molière, the Roskam, The Music Village, Werkplaats Walker and the Bonnefooi.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job