 
Arts-Loi metro station closed for 45 minutes because of suspect package
Friday, 28 February, 2020
    Arts-Loi metro station closed for 45 minutes because of suspect package

    Friday, 28 February 2020
    The Brussels metro station Arts-Loi was closed down for 45 minutes on Friday afternoon. Credit: Wikipedia

    The Brussels metro station Arts-Loi was closed down for 45 minutes on Friday afternoon because a suspect package was found.

    After examination by the competent services, it was found that there was no danger, and at 4:15 PM, the metro station opened again, STIB spokesperson An Van hamme told Bruzz.

    During the investigation, the metros continued to drive, but they did not stop to allow passengers to get on or off the metro at the Arts-Loi station. However, since 4:15 PM, everything is running like normal again, reports De Standaard.

    The Brussels Times

