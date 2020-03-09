Video surfaces of officer hitting female protester at Women’s Day march

Footage has emerged of a man, said to be a police officer, slapping a woman in the face during International Women’s Day march in Brussels, underscoring reports by organisers of heavy-handed acts by police.
Shared with Bruzz, the video shows around a dozen demonstrators arguing with officers in civilian clothing wearing police armbands.
As the camera pans to other protesters, the video shows the moment where a man in all black can be seen slapping a woman across the face, prompting cries from fellow protesters.