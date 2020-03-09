 
Video surfaces of officer hitting female protester at Women’s Day march
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 09 March, 2020
Latest News:
Video surfaces of officer hitting female protester at...
First case of coronavirus detected at NATO...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 239 confirmed cases...
Brussels’ Women’s Day march tainted by police violence...
Affordable Art Fair returns to Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 09 March 2020
    Video surfaces of officer hitting female protester at Women’s Day march
    First case of coronavirus detected at NATO
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 239 confirmed cases
    Brussels’ Women’s Day march tainted by police violence reports
    Affordable Art Fair returns to Brussels
    Protests against Sunday shopping held in Brussels
    First case of coronavirus in UCLouvain
    Coronavirus spread ‘limited’ in Belgium for now, say health authorities
    Federal government: Is this the day for a breakthrough?
    European School closes for two days due to infected parent
    First hybrid cats authorised as pets in Brussels region
    Coronavirus: GPs call for Crisis Commission
    Parliamentary Commission to look into Boris Johnson’s luxury holiday
    EU auditors: No step-change in urban mobility despite EU funding
    Italy-style mass quarantine “makes little sense” for Belgium
    Belgium at forefront on ‘sustainable investments’
    Brussels low-emissions vehicle zone could be against the law
    Coronavirus: Chinese exports drop dramatically
    Coronavirus hits 200 cases in Belgium
    Three Saudi princes arrested
    View more

    Video surfaces of officer hitting female protester at Women’s Day march

    Monday, 09 March 2020
    © Belga

    Footage has emerged of a man, said to be a police officer, slapping a woman in the face during International Women’s Day march in Brussels, underscoring reports by organisers of heavy-handed acts by police.

    Shared with Bruzz, the video shows around a dozen demonstrators arguing with officers in civilian clothing wearing police armbands.

    As the camera pans to other protesters, the video shows the moment where a man in all black can be seen slapping a woman across the face, prompting cries from fellow protesters.

    Related News:

    A photo of the moment immediately after the attack shows the woman with a bloodied lip with the caption shared with the video saying that the blow left the woman with broken teeth.

    Reports of witness accounts to the incident say that the woman reportedly shoved or hit the officer before he slapped her, a moment which is not visible in the video.

    The officer’s images are blurred in the video, in which it is not possible to make out whether the man who hit the female protester is wearing the orange police armband as well.

    The Brussels-Ixelles police zone did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job