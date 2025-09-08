SpaceX buys $17 billion worth of frequencies to boost Starlink's offering

SpaceX has purchased $17 billion worth of frequencies from US operator EchoStar to expand the operations of its Starlink network, the firms announced on Monday.

The move aims to enable direct smartphone connectivity to certain Starlink satellites without the need for additional equipment, a feature known as “direct to cell.”

The private aerospace company owned by Elon Musk launched its first satellites in early 2024, capable of supporting direct smartphone communications.

There are now 600 such satellites among the 8,000 satellites currently in the company’s orbiting constellation.

Starlink’s “direct to cell” customers can now access applications, social media platforms, and messaging services, in addition to SMS and emergency alerts, even in remote areas, according to the company’s website.

To deliver these services, SpaceX has partnered with ten telecommunications providers operating in North and South America, Australia, Japan, Switzerland, and Ukraine.

“More than 50% of the planet remains uncovered by terrestrial services,” SpaceX noted on its website, reaffirming its commitment to collaborating with mobile network operators worldwide.

The agreement also includes provisions to grant some EchoStar customers access to the service, the companies stated in their joint announcement.

Following the news, EchoStar’s stock surged by 22% to $82 in pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

