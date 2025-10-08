Price of gold reaches record high

llustration picture shows the site of Umicore in Hoboken, Antwerpen on Thursday 24 October 2013. Credit: Belga

Economic uncertainty has pushed the price of gold to reach a record high, exceeding $4,000 (£3,300) per ounce for the first time on Wednesday.

At the start of Asian trading around 4 a.m. Belgian time, gold was valued at $4,001.11 per ounce.

It later climbed further to $4,021.48. On Tuesday, the New York commodities market had already seen the precious metal break the $4,000 barrier.

Gold prices typically spike during periods of economic and political instability, as investors view it as a safe haven.

The metal surpassed $1,000 per ounce in the wake of the global financial crisis, broke $2,000 during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, and crossed $3,000 following the trade tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump in March.

The current surge reflects concerns such as a government shutdown in the United States and a political crisis in France. Gold has become over 50% more expensive this year alone.

