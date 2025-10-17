Vote on carbon tax for international shipping delayed under pressure from Trump

US President Donald Trump in Newark, New Jersey on 26 April, 2025. Credit: AFP

Member States of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) decided on Friday to postpone a vote on a carbon tax for international shipping by a year.

The IMO, which is the maritime branch of the United Nations, had faced mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump to delay the decision.

An initial agreement on greening the shipping industry had already been reached in April. This week’s meeting was intended only to give formal approval.

However, Trump intensified his opposition.

On Thursday, he stated on his social media platform, Truth Social, that the United States would not comply with the measure under any circumstances.