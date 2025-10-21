Adidas raises its 2025 forecast

© Christof STACHE / AFP

Adidas has raised its financial outlook for the year, citing strong momentum for its brand and successful efforts in mitigating the impact of higher US import tariffs.

The German sportswear company now anticipates an operating profit of around €2 billion for 2025, an increase from its previous forecast of €1.7 to €1.8 billion.

In the third quarter, Adidas reported a turnover of over €6.6 billion, marking an 8% growth excluding currency effects, and an operating profit of €736 million.

Sales of Adidas’ core brand grew by 12%, driven by the continuing popularity of retro-style sports shoes such as the Samba and Gazelle.