Airbus reports over €1 billion in net profit in third quarter

A worker operates at the Airbus' engine pylons assembly line in Toulouse, southwestern France, on 18 November 2024. Matthieu RONDEL / AFP

Buoyed by double-digit growth in turnover and profit in the third quarter, Airbus says it is maintaining its target of delivering 820 commercial aircraft this year.

Turnover reached €17.8 billion between July and September, a 14% increase compared to the corresponding period last year. Growth was particularly robust in its helicopter and defence divisions.

Net profit also rose: it climbed to €1.1 billion for the quarter, following the same pace as turnover growth.

As the end of the year approaches, Airbus faces a challenging period to meet its delivery goal.

By the end of September, the company had delivered 507 aircraft, citing shortages of engines as the main obstacle.

Last year, Airbus delivered a total of 766 aircraft.

Its all-time record of 863 deliveries was set in 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic slammed the aviation industry.