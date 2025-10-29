Chinese carmakers smash records in Europe

A BYD SEAL 6 DM-i Touring car, manufactured by the Chinese multinational manufacturing company BYD, on display at the IAA international motor show on 8 September 2025, in Munich. © Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP

Chinese automakers, including BYD, MG, and Chery, reached their highest-ever market share in Europe in September.

Figures from market research institute Dataforce shows that, for the first time, these manufacturers sold more cars than South Korean brands such as Kia and Hyundai.

After months of consistent growth, Chinese brands accounted for 7.4% of the European market, their success closely linked to the boom in electric and hybrid vehicles.

Last month, the Chinese manufacturers' market share in Europe rose to 20% for electric vehicles (+7 percentage points) and 11% for hybrids (+1.7 percentage points).

The United Kingdom saw the largest growth, accounting for nearly half of all Chinese car sales in Europe. Lower import duties in the UK (10%) compared to those imposed in the European Union have contributed to this increase.

An additional edge for Chinese automakers lies in their cost-efficient battery technologies, which are cheaper than those used by European competitors.

As European brands face diminished market presence in China, they also risk losing ground on foreign markets due to heightened competition from their Chinese rivals, especially amid overcapacity in the Chinese automotive sector.