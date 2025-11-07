Tesla shareholders approve $1 trillion package for Elon Musk

Tesla electric vehicles at a charging station in Alhambra, California on March 11, 2025. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

Tesla shareholders approved a new ten-year compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk at a general meeting on Thursday at the firm's headquarters in Austin, Texas.

More than 75% of shareholders voted in favour of the resolution, according to an official of the electric vehicle manufacturing company.

The pay package is divided into twelve stages, each tied to specific financial and operational milestones.

Upon meeting these conditions, Musk would receive Tesla stock awards potentially worth over $1 trillion.