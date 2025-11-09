China resumes Nexperia chip export to Europe

Visit to the globalfoundries chip factory in Dreden, eastern Germany on February 08, 2022. Credit: Jens Schlueter/European Commission

China has largely lifted the export ban on chipmaker Nexperia, the country confirmed on Sunday.

The decision comes after European Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič announced the easing of restrictions. On Saturday, China’s Ministry of Commerce informed the European Commission that export procedures for Nexperia’s chips would be simplified.

Under the new rules, Nexperia’s exporters will receive exemptions from licensing requirements if it is evident the chips are intended for civilian purposes.

The ban had raised concerns about a potential global shortage of Nexperia’s semiconductors, particularly affecting the automotive industry. The restriction followed tensions between the Netherlands and China after the Dutch government took control of Nexperia earlier this month.

The move was prompted by fears that the company’s Chinese parent might relocate crucial expertise or operations out of Europe. In response, China imposed an export ban, impacting chips primarily manufactured within its borders.

Nexperia is known for producing standard chips widely used in automotive and consumer electronics. China had hinted at easing restrictions once the Netherlands agreed to certain concessions.

Some companies have already reported that Nexperia chips are being exported from China again.

