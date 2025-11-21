US sanctions: BNP Paribas Fortis no longer doing direct debits with Lukoil

Picture taken at a Lukoil filling station in Sint Denijs Westrem, Gent on Tuesday 28 October 2025. Russian energy group Lukoil announced the sale of their international assets, due to new sanctions over Ukraine. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

BNP Paribas Fortis has stopped processing direct debit payments for fuel purchases made with Lukoil cards due to US sanctions against the Russian company, VTM Nieuws reported on Friday.

The bank informed its customers in writing that it no longer conducts banking operations with Lukoil. It explained that payments to Lukoil Belgium were no longer consistent with its policy following US sanctions. It has reserved the right to block such transactions, but stated that the decision affects only a small portion of its clients.

Lukoil Belgium criticised the decision, calling it “unilateral, premature, and unjustified” in a statement.

Customers can still refuel at Lukoil’s 180 petrol stations in Belgium using fuel cards, but BNP Paribas Fortis clients will need to settle their bills via bank transfer. Payments with regular bank cards remain unaffected.

Lukoil noted that Belgian businesses working with Lukoil Belgium were not at risk of US sanctions, thanks to a licence exemption, known as Licence 128, valid until 13 December. This period allows Lukoil to sell its Belgian operations to a foreign buyer.

The US government may also choose to extend this deadline.