AI platform Suno, Warner Music Group strike deal to reimburse artists

Warner Music Group © Wikimedia Commons

The US platform Suno, which specialises in generating music using artificial intelligence (AI), has reached an agreement with record label Warner Music Group (WMG) to compensate artists whose productions are used to create songs.

This agreement resolves a dispute in which Warner accused Suno of using its productions without permission or payment.

Rival platform Udio had already settled similar conflicts weeks ago with Universal Music Group and Warner, two of the world’s biggest music distributors alongside Sony Music Group.

As part of the deal with Warner, Suno has committed to replacing its current AI model by 2026 with new versions that will adhere to the licensing agreement.

Going forward, Suno will allow artists and rights holders to decide whether to grant permission for the use of their music, names, images, and voices.