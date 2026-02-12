Dutch brewery Heineken announces at least 5,000 job cuts worldwide

Heineken brewery bottles. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Heineken will cut between 5,000 and 6,000 jobs over the next two years to further reduce costs, the company announced on Wednesday during its quarterly and annual earnings report.

These job cuts follow previous reorganisations in recent years, which have already saved billions of euros.

In October, the brewer revealed plans to reduce costs by an additional €2 billion in the coming years. The restructuring will also involve the loss of hundreds of positions at its headquarters in Amsterdam.

Heineken stated that this move is expected to generate annual savings of between €400 million and €500 million. The company currently employs over 87,000 people worldwide, with about 600 of them in Belgium.

The decision comes amid challenging market conditions and declining beer sales, driven by a sluggish global economy and uncertainty. In 2025, Heineken’s sales volume dropped by 1.2%, with sales particularly under pressure in Europe, North America, and South America – its key markets.

Despite these challenges, Heineken reported revenue of nearly €34.3 billion last year, with a net profit of €1.9 billion. The company is also seeking a successor for CEO Dolf van den Brink, who announced his departure last month.

