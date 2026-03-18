Nvidia resumes production of chips for Chinese market

The Nvidia logo is seen at the company's annual GTC developers conference at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, on March 16, 2026. JOSH EDELSON / AFP

Nvidia has resumed production of microchips for the Chinese market after receiving authorised orders from the People’s Republic, CEO Jensen Huang announced on Tuesday.

"We are restarting manufacturing," Huang said at a press event during Nvidia’s annual global technology conference, held in San José, California.

He explained that the situation had changed significantly in the past fortnight, noting that in late February, a US Department of Commerce official had stated no Nvidia chips had been sold to Chinese firms at that point.

While US Government approval is required for these transactions, authorisation from Chinese authorities is also necessary. Reports suggest that Beijing intends to approve these deals slowly in order to curb the Chinese tech sector’s reliance on US products.

The initial restrictions were imposed by the Trump administration in April 2025, banning Nvidia from exporting chips to China. However, the ban was eased following an agreement in August, under which Nvidia pays a commission to the US federal government, later raised to 25% by December.

Despite this agreement, Nvidia’s shipments remained stalled. The company even announced at the end of February, while publishing its latest financial results, that it anticipated no revenue from the Chinese market for the current quarter.

Prior to earlier export restrictions, enforced in early 2022 under President Joe Biden’s administration, China had accounted for over a quarter (26%) of Nvidia’s revenue during its fiscal year ending in January 2022.

Addressing the broader implications, Huang said he believed President Trump’s aim was for the United States to establish technological leadership through Nvidia’s advanced technologies, while maintaining competitiveness in other markets.