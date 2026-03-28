Tonnes of KitKats stolen in Europe just before Easter

KitKat chocolate bars in storage. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A shipment of approximately 12 tonnes of KitKat chocolate bars has been stolen in Europe, potentially causing shortages in shops just before Easter, the brand warned.

The stolen shipment contained 413,793 units of KitKat’s new range of chocolates, the company said in a statement to AFP. The truck carrying the goods disappeared last week while travelling between production and distribution sites.

KitKat warned that this theft might result in a shortage of the popular chocolate bars on shelves during the lead-up to Easter.

The truck had departed from central Italy and was en route to Poland, with plans to distribute the bars across the countries along the way.

The company did not disclose the exact location where the theft occurred, but stated that both the vehicle and its contents remain missing. Investigations are ongoing in collaboration with local authorities and supply chain partners.

KitKat expressed concern that the stolen goods could enter unofficial sales channels across European markets. The company outlined that the stolen products can be tracked using barcode technology.

If a match is identified, the scanning system will provide clear instructions on how to alert KitKat, which will take appropriate action with the evidence provided, the brand noted.

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