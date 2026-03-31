Stellantis recalls some 700,000 vehicles worldwide

Stellantis' logo © Thibaud MORITZ / AFP

Stellantis is recalling around 700,000 vehicles worldwide due to a potential fire risk.

The recall affects cars from Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Fiat, and Opel, according to Germany’s transport authority, KBA.

A Stellantis spokesperson told the German news agency, dpa, that the issue concerns the distance between certain components in some vehicles from the 2023 to 2026 model years.

Under wet conditions, this gap could cause an electrical arc, potentially leading to overheating or a thermal malfunction. In extreme cases, this could result in a fire hazard in the engine compartment.

Stellantis will inform affected customers directly. Repairs, which take roughly 30 minutes, will be carried out free of charge.