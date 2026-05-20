US embassy's July 4th party may shut off parts of Cinquantenaire Park for days

A concert and show with fireworks, laser and drones, at the end of the celebrations on the Belgian National Day, Monday 21 July 2025 in Cinquantenaire Park. Credit: Belga / Marius Burgelman

Access to part of Cinquantenaire Park could be restricted or even prohibited for more than a week next month as preparations intensify for a lavish party celebrating 250 years of American independence.

The event, scheduled for 28 June, is being organised by the US Embassy in Belgium. Between 5,000 and 7,000 people are expected to attend, with US envoy Bill White describing it as the "biggest, best, most incredible, extraordinary, phenomenal and fantastic" event outside Washington.

According to La Dernière Heure, the City of Brussels has approved a police order allowing a private security enterprise mandated by the US authorities to control access to sections of the park between Sunday, 21 June at 08:00 and Thursday, 2 July at 22:00.

Brussels insists the park will not necessarily be entirely closed for the full 11-day period, but discussions are reportedly continuing over the exact security perimeter and the duration of restrictions.

According to La Dernière Heure, the US Embassy requested that the upper section of the park, stretching from Avenue de Tervuren to the foot of the Cinquantenaire arches, be closed to the public from 26 to 29 June.

Brussels authorities say they are trying to minimise disruption for joggers, walkers and daily park users.

"The scale of the activities they want to organise will inevitably have an impact on the size of the perimeter," the cabinet of Brussels Mayor Philippe Close (PS) reportedly said.

The event is reportedly expected to include a family zone near the park fountain, a reception at Autoworld and the use of elevated walkways near the arches.

Plans for helicopters and F-35 fighter jets to fly over Brussels reportedly did not sit well with Belgian Transport Minister Jean-Luc Crucke (Les Engagés).

Speaking during a city council meeting, Close defended the security measures surrounding the event.

"This celebration, for security reasons, will be closed," he said, citing the current international context and the complexity of securing a US-organised event.

He added that security "sweeping" operations required by the US generally take longer than for other events.

Because the park is shared with neighbouring Etterbeek, Mayor Vincent De Wolf (MR) is expected to coordinate with Close. Etterbeek is reportedly still reviewing the dossier.

Bruxelles Environnement, which manages the park, said the dates mentioned in the draft police order likely refer to security control operations rather than a full public closure throughout the entire period.

Related News