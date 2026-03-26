Facebook parent Meta set to axe hundreds of jobs

© SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

Facebook parent company Meta is set to cut hundreds of jobs, US media reported on Wednesday, citing internal sources.

The layoffs will affect various Facebook, META's human resources and sales divisions, and the virtual reality department, impacting employees in the United States and other countries.

Some employees have reportedly been offered alternative positions within the company, a source told Bloomberg.

Meta has said that it is “regularly reviewing and adapting its structure to ensure the well-being of employees.” The company added that it seeks “other opportunities for affected employees whenever possible.”

This wave of redundancies follows another just months ago, as Meta continues to invest billions of dollars in artificial intelligence.

In January, about 1,000 jobs were eliminated across the hardware division, responsible for virtual reality headsets, and Horizon Worlds.