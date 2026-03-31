French Government completes buyout of Atos’ strategic operations

The logo of French digital transformation Atos in Bezon, outside Paris, France. © AP Photo//Michel Euler

The French government has completed its acquisition of the Atos Group’s strategic Advanced Computing operations, valued at €404 million.

The state is now the sole shareholder of this department, also known as Bull.

The Atos Group's Advanced Computing operations include supercomputers for nuclear deterrence.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Economic Affairs Minister Roland Lescure described the acquisition as “a decisive step for France’s technological sovereignty.”

Bull generated €720 million in revenue in 2025.

It employs around 3,000 people.