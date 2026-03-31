Tuesday 31 March 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

French Government completes buyout of Atos’ strategic operations

Tuesday 31 March 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
French Government completes buyout of Atos’ strategic operations
The logo of French digital transformation Atos in Bezon, outside Paris, France. © AP Photo//Michel Euler

The French government has completed its acquisition of the Atos Group’s strategic Advanced Computing operations, valued at €404 million.

The state is now the sole shareholder of this department, also known as Bull.

The Atos Group's Advanced Computing operations include supercomputers for nuclear deterrence.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Economic Affairs Minister Roland Lescure described the acquisition as “a decisive step for France’s technological sovereignty.”

Bull generated €720 million in revenue in 2025.

It employs around 3,000 people.

Copyright © 2026 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.