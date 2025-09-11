Le Chou is Europe's most dedicated source of news. Catch up weekly on the biggest headlines, all with an intentionally inaccurate and satirical streak. Follow live updates on Bluesky because Twitter is dead.

*Le Chou is intended for purely satirical and entertainment purposes and does not reflect the views of The Brussels Times*

MMA star Conor McGregor has called out EU boss Ursula von der Leyen, telling the Commission president in a foul-mouthed rant that he wants a “winner takes all” bout by the end of the year.

Irishman McGregor continues to pivot away from the bloody world of mixed martial arts towards the equally gruelling world of politics, having recently announced that he wants to run for president of Ireland.

Now though, McGregor appears to have the world of EU politics in his sights, issuing a challenge towards European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

“I want von der Leyen in that octagon by the end of the year. No excuses. She’s no good for Europe, I’ll take her job and her soul within three rounds,” the “Notorious” fighter told reporters during a quickly-called press conference.

McGregor reportedly did not think much of von der Leyen’s state of the union speech yesterday in Strasbourg and has suggested that the Parliament’s hemicycle would make the perfect place for their fight.

The European Commission has not commented on McGregor’s challenge, although sources say that von der Leyen is “considering all of her options”.

McGregor has not fought for four years after breaking his leg during his last fight and MMA pundits believe that the Irishman has not been the same since being humbled against Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

“This could actually be the perfect time for von der Leyen to fight McGregor. He’s past his prime, ring rusty and out of condition. It would be a real statement if she could knock him out,” said one EU diplomat.

Another source told Le Chou though that the president should be careful, given that “violence towards women is McGregor’s speciality”.

