Belgium’s former prime minister is on the cusp of being appointed to the very same job across the border in France, as President Emmanuel Macron’s grip on power becomes ever weaker.

In shock political news, Belgium’s former prime minister and the most recent president of the European Council, Charles Michel, has emerged as a leading candidate to be France’s next prime minister.

Emmanuel Macron had just chewed through his seventh prime minister following Sebastien Lecornu’s resignation yesterday and is on the lookout for a new patsy to fill the position of head of government.

Macron has reportedly offered the job in the meantime to 43 different candidates, all of whom have turned down the president’s overtures.

“It’s worse than the defence against the dark arts job at Hogwarts. Nobody wants to do it because everybody thinks the position is cursed,” said one Élysée source.

That is why Macron has been forced to turn to Charles Michel as a very last resort. Michel is known for a number of political gaffes and missteps, chief among which was his involvement in the so-called “Sofagate” scandal.

Political analysts say that Macron’s tapping of Michel for the PM gig is proof that the French president really is at the end of his tether.

A spokesperson for Michel told Le Chou that he is “honoured to be considered for the position and will do his best to serve the French people during their hour of need”.

In the few hours since Michel was asked if he would be interested, Belgium’s former leader has sold his house in Brussels, bought an apartment in Paris and has already started asking people to call him “the Belgian De Gaulle”.

Legal experts have questioned whether Michel is even eligible for the position, as it is a general unwritten rule that the PM must be a French citizen. However, a spokesperson for Macron said that “there is literally nobody else, so it is what it is”.

