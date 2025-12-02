Le Chou is Europe's most dedicated source of news. Catch up weekly on the biggest headlines, all with an intentionally inaccurate and satirical streak.

*Le Chou is intended for purely satirical and entertainment purposes and does not reflect the views of The Brussels Times*

The director-general of the EU’s meme department is among a number of top current and former EU officials to be arrested earlier today as part of a wider fraud probe. The official has been charged with stealing jokes.

Belgian police made several arrests on Tuesday morning, including ex-foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini and her former righthand man. The arrests are linked to an inquest into alleged corruption.

Anti-fraud officers also took the head of the EU’s DG MEME into custody as part of the same investigation. The official cannot be named for legal reasons.

"We've been wanting to nail this sucker for years now. There's no WiFi access where you're going, sunshine," one arresting officer said while marching the accused to a squad car.

Sources within the Belgian police force have revealed that the individual will be charged with stealing jokes and recycling tired content. If found guilty, the punishment could be a jail sentence or even a lifetime social media ban.

An official within the Belgian prosecutor’s office insists that the latter option will be pursued if the case goes to trial.

Few within the Brussels bubble are shocked by the development, one diplomat told Le Chou that “it was an open secret in Brussels, let’s face it. The entire department should’ve been disbanded when Juncker’s presidency finished. EU humour died with that Commission.”

Inquiries continue into a number of other parody and satire social media accounts still plying their trade online.

