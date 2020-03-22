 
Keep calm and carry on working, says government economic adviser
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 22 March, 2020
Latest News:
Keep calm and carry on working, says government...
Coronavirus: 1 in 4 Belgian companies in danger...
Marouane Fellaini infected with Covid-19...
586 new coronavirus cases bring total to 3,401...
Stib calls in police to combat non-essential travel...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 22 March 2020
    Keep calm and carry on working, says government economic adviser
    Coronavirus: 1 in 4 Belgian companies in danger of bankruptcy
    Marouane Fellaini infected with Covid-19
    586 new coronavirus cases bring total to 3,401 in Belgium
    Stib calls in police to combat non-essential travel on public transport
    Terrorist attacks on Brussels: small-scale commemoration this year
    Police seize surgical masks sold for three euros each in Deurne
    Brussels police issued nearly 100 warnings on Friday
    Call to avoid the Belgian coast respected
    150 people volunteer as medical reservists in Brussels
    Jerry Van Oudenhove has been 60 days in lockdown, and here is his advice
    Experts: lockdown will go on in some form after April 5
    Coronavirus: Spain reports 1,326 deaths
    Coronavirus round-up: sewing machines for prisoners, police hunt youths with drones
    Coronavirus: 2,815 confirmed cases in Belgium
    Coronavirus: WHO on how to stay safe
    Police reminder: visitors to the coast will be fined
    Brussels hotelier offers accommodation to transmigrants
    One billion euros to help support hospitals
    Coronavirus: Belgian army ‘ready to act’ if necessary
    View more

    Keep calm and carry on working, says government economic adviser

    Sunday, 22 March 2020
    Piet Vanthemsche © Belga

    Despite the measures in place at the moment, people need to carry on working as far as possible to keep the economy turning, according to one of the government’s senior advisers.

    Piet Vanthemsche is the former head of the Flemish farmers’ union Boerenbond, and now heads the government’s Economic Risk Management Group (ERMG)., together with Pierre Wunsch, governor of the National Bank.

    People are being confronted with a series of measures to protect them against the [coronavirus], which is a problem for some,” he told RTBF Radio 1. On the other hand, we want to encourage people to remain at work.”

    He granted that the two aims can be contradictory.

    But there are clear agreements: anyone who can do so must work from home. Where that’s not possible, the employer has to take whatever precautions are required to protect employees.”

    And he called for positive incentives to keep people working, including the gratitude of the authorities and public that they go on working to help keep the economy turning over. Specifically, he singled out lorry drivers and workers in industrial sectors, the pharmaceutical and food industries.

    Food in the shops, medication at the pharmacist’s, energy delivered to homes and health care workers who keep working: that is important for the rest of the economy, and for our daily lives,” he said.

    However he recognised the need for temporary unemployment provision, which allows workers whose companies are in difficulties to claim benefits until the problem is resolved.

    There are companies that cannot go on working because demand has fallen away,” he said. “Temporary unemployment is important to ensure that people do not lose their jobs altogether.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job