 
The Euro at four month high versus the dollar
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 19 July, 2020
Latest News:
Protein provides clue to those with Covid-19 vulnerability...
Man in custody in connection with Nantes cathedral...
Coronavirus: number of new infections up 61% in...
Coronavirus: new global infections record in the last...
Ratko Mladic ‘Butcher of the Balkans’ to appeal...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 19 July 2020
    Protein provides clue to those with Covid-19 vulnerability
    Man in custody in connection with Nantes cathedral fire
    Coronavirus: number of new infections up 61% in one week
    Coronavirus: new global infections record in the last 24 hours
    Ratko Mladic ‘Butcher of the Balkans’ to appeal conviction
    The Euro at four month high versus the dollar
    Corona crisis in Belgium: Prime Minister looks back
    Hazard: ‘I have surely had the worst season of my career’
    Coronavirus: committee meets to consider possible new measures
    Coronavirus: Get ready for new Belgian restrictions
    Luxembourg’s Bettel has fries with Sophie Wilmès following Code Orange assurances
    Confinement leads to increase in domestic violence calls
    Two new formulas for public transport in and around Brussels
    Belgium’s health-crisis heroes to be honoured on National Day
    Belgium mints 2.5 euro coin to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 1920 Antwerp Olympic Games
    Chinese economy rebounds
    Global warming and pollution make fish more vulnerable to predators
    Data transfer: the US ‘deeply disappointed’ by EU decision
    Coronavirus: Dexaméthasone not for patients in early stages of the illness
    “This is the largest project financing ever in Africa”
    View more
    Share article:

    The Euro at four month high versus the dollar

    Sunday, 19 July 2020

    The euro strengthened by Friday versus the dollar, reaching an exchange rate of $1.14 –  a level not seen since mid- March – ahead of the weekend European summit.

    This rise in the Euro currency is fueled by “hopes that the EU stimulus package will be accepted after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pledged to move forward” on this project, Fiona Cincotta, analyst for City Index explains.

    Earlier in the week, however, the German Chancellor said she was uncertain whether the leaders of the 27 EU countries would reach an agreement on the 750 billion euro recovery plan proposed by the Commission.

    The Brussels Times