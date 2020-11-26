   
Prices set to increase for petrol at the pump
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 26 November, 2020
Latest News:
Prices set to increase for petrol at the...
Belgian Holocaust survivor plays music for neighbours during...
Belgium late ‘but not too late’ with its...
Belgian cinemas eye reopening before Christmas...
Extradition sought in 29-year-old political murder case...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 26 November 2020
    Prices set to increase for petrol at the pump
    Belgian Holocaust survivor plays music for neighbours during pandemic
    Belgium late ‘but not too late’ with its recovery plan, secretary of state says
    Belgian cinemas eye reopening before Christmas
    Extradition sought in 29-year-old political murder case
    How Belgium’s neighbouring countries are handling Christmas
    Study throws light on suicides among the over-45s
    Belgium surpasses 16,000 coronavirus deaths
    Belgian lockdown saw rise in work commutes by bike
    EU recovery fund: Frugal Five not as frugal anymore
    Bars and restaurants pay rights for music that never played
    Football legend Diego Maradona dies of cardiac arrest
    ‘Period poverty’: Belgium called on to make menstrual products free
    75% of Brussels residents in favour of metro expansion: poll
    European Commission announces new rules on data governance
    Belgian shops should reopen ‘as soon as possible,’ minister says
    Covid-19 spread now slower in Belgium than in neighbouring countries
    Antwerp police bust 99 guests at lockdown wedding and bar mitzvah
    Brussels pours €1.4 billion into mobility in 2021
    Belgium facing flood of bankruptcies, sectors warn
    View more
    Share article:

    Prices set to increase for petrol at the pump

    Thursday, 26 November 2020
    © Belga

    Prices are set to increase for petrol at the pump from Friday according to Belgium’s energy department, SPF Economy.

    The maximum price of 95 RON E5 petrol at the pump will increase to 1.407 euros per litre (up 0.03 euros).

    The price also increases for 95 RON E10 to a max of 1.357 euro per litre (+0.027 euro), 98 RON E5 petrol (1.423 euro per litre, +0.026 euro) and 98 RON E10 petrol (1.390 euro per litre, +0.022 euro).

    Diesel fuel prices are also increasing. The maximum price of B7 diesel at the pump will reach 1.384 euro per litre (+0.023 euro) and B10 diesel up to a max of 1.360 euro per litre (+0.021 euro).

    The Brussels Times