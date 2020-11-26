Prices set to increase for petrol at the pump

Prices are set to increase for petrol at the pump from Friday according to Belgium’s energy department, SPF Economy.

The maximum price of 95 RON E5 petrol at the pump will increase to 1.407 euros per litre (up 0.03 euros).

The price also increases for 95 RON E10 to a max of 1.357 euro per litre (+0.027 euro), 98 RON E5 petrol (1.423 euro per litre, +0.026 euro) and 98 RON E10 petrol (1.390 euro per litre, +0.022 euro).

Diesel fuel prices are also increasing. The maximum price of B7 diesel at the pump will reach 1.384 euro per litre (+0.023 euro) and B10 diesel up to a max of 1.360 euro per litre (+0.021 euro).

The Brussels Times